Weymouth named UK's best beach by travellers on TripAdvisor

Dorset's Weymouth Beach has been named the UK's best by travellers.

The three-mile long stretch of sand was also ranked number nine across the whole of Europe, according to travel site TripAdvisor.

It was praised for offering traditional seaside attractions such as Punch and Judy and donkey rides, as well as live music and free summer firework displays.

Jason Osborne, of Weymouth and Portland Borough Council, said the award was "a huge accolade" for the beach and the town.

He went on: "This award is particularly special for the borough as it is based solely on reviews from people who have visited our resort."