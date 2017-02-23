10 portions of fruit and veg a day 'cut risk of cancer and heart disease'

Eating 10 portions of fruit and veg every day could could significantly reduce the risk of of heart disease and cancer, according to research.

Whilst following the five-a-day rule has significant health benefits, eating an extra five portions each day appears to further reduce the chance of developing diseases.

The study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, predicted that 7.8 million premature deaths could be prevented if everybody ate 10 portions of fruit and vegetables a day.

Researchers found that apples and pears, citrus fruits, salads and green leafy vegetables such as spinach, lettuce and chicory, and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower may help protect against heart disease, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and early death.

Meanwhile, cancer risk could be reduced by eating green vegetables, such as spinach or green beans, yellow vegetables, such as peppers and carrots, and cruciferous vegetables.