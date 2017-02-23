- ITV Report
10 portions of fruit and veg a day 'cut risk of cancer and heart disease'
Eating 10 portions of fruit and veg every day could could significantly reduce the risk of of heart disease and cancer, according to research.
Whilst following the five-a-day rule has significant health benefits, eating an extra five portions each day appears to further reduce the chance of developing diseases.
The study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, predicted that 7.8 million premature deaths could be prevented if everybody ate 10 portions of fruit and vegetables a day.
Researchers found that apples and pears, citrus fruits, salads and green leafy vegetables such as spinach, lettuce and chicory, and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower may help protect against heart disease, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and early death.
Meanwhile, cancer risk could be reduced by eating green vegetables, such as spinach or green beans, yellow vegetables, such as peppers and carrots, and cruciferous vegetables.
Researchers from Imperial College found that although even the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables a day reduced disease risk, the greatest benefit came from eating 800g a day - assuming that 80g is one portion - compared to people who ate none at all.
But even smaller intakes had benefits - a daily intake of two-and-a-half portions was associated with a 16% reduced risk of heart disease, a 4% lower risk of cancer and a 15% reduction in the risk of premature death.
Consuming 10 portions a day was associated with a 24% reduced risk of heart disease, a 33% lower risk of stroke, a 28% reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, a 13% reduced risk of cancer, and a 31% reduction in the risk of dying prematurely.
Lead author Dr Dagfinn Aune said: "We wanted to investigate how much fruit and vegetables you need to eat to gain the maximum protection against disease, and premature death.
"Our results suggest that although five portions of fruit and vegetables is good, 10 a day is even better.
"Fruit and vegetables have been shown to reduce cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and to boost the health of our blood vessels and immune system.
He added: "It is clear from this work that a high intake of fruit and vegetables holds tremendous health benefits, and we should try to increase their intake in our diet."
A separate study, meanwhile, published in the journal Thorax, found that a fruit and veg-rich diet is linked to much lower risk of chronic lung disease.