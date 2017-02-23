- ITV Report
Boy, 10, killed in Topshop accident died after queue barrier fell on his head
The 10-year-old boy killed in an accident in a Topshop store died after a queue barrier fell on his head, causing him serious head injuries, an inquest has heard.
Kaden Reddick, from Reading, Berkshire, was at the shop in the town's Oracle shopping centre with his mother, siblings, and grandmother when the accident happened.
Thames Valley Police Detective Inspector Dave Turton said the incident happened as Kaden's mother, Lisa Cooper Mallet, was paying at the till on Monday, February 13, the first day of half-term.
At the opening of the inquest at Reading Town Hall, Mr Turton said: "A display described as a queue barrier which he was stood next to fell over and struck him in the head and unfortunately this resulted in injuries that were fatal."
Kaden was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
Following the incident Topshop recalled all display stands at tills as a safety precaution, the inquest heard.
The clothing stores were closed and not reopened until the displays had been taken down, including in international shops.
Following his death Kaden's family paid tribute to the "loving, cheeky, energetic boy" who "loved school" and wanted to grow-up to become a teacher.
"Kaden was a loving, cheeky, energetic boy whose death will leave a huge empty hole in the lives of everybody that knew him. Our house feels empty without him.
"Kaden loved family holidays, with swimming being his favourite pastime. He was always the first one in any pool or the sea.
"It didn’t matter how cold it was, he would jump in, trying to get everyone to join him.
"Kaden was a very creative boy, who loved school.
"He was going to be helping with making the props for the next school play, and he had set up his bedroom as a classroom to play with his siblings, labelling his room Strawberry class.
"He was also adventurous; loving to play outside on his bike, or with his friends in the woods.
"For us the saddest part of Kaden’s death is that he will never be able to fulfil his potential.
"He was looking forward to driving his older brothers moped, driving a car, becoming a teacher, or visiting impossibly distant countries to him such as China.
"It is so hard to comprehend he will never do these things.
"Kaden will be forever remembered by us; with him looking down from the stars, and us looking up and smiling at all of our loving memories of him.
"He was much loved by all of his family and friends, and will be hugely missed by his siblings, and everyone else who was touched by his warmth and love."
Senior coroner Peter Bedford adjourned the inquest at Berkshire Coroner's Court for three months, when he said he will check the status of the police inquiries.