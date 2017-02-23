Boy, 10, killed in Topshop accident died after queue barrier fell on his head

Kaden Reddick's family said he was an adventurous boy who loved playing in the local woods with his friends. Credit: Family handout

The 10-year-old boy killed in an accident in a Topshop store died after a queue barrier fell on his head, causing him serious head injuries, an inquest has heard. Kaden Reddick, from Reading, Berkshire, was at the shop in the town's Oracle shopping centre with his mother, siblings, and grandmother when the accident happened. Thames Valley Police Detective Inspector Dave Turton said the incident happened as Kaden's mother, Lisa Cooper Mallet, was paying at the till on Monday, February 13, the first day of half-term. At the opening of the inquest at Reading Town Hall, Mr Turton said: "A display described as a queue barrier which he was stood next to fell over and struck him in the head and unfortunately this resulted in injuries that were fatal." Kaden was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Kaden's family said he 'loved school'. Credit: Facebook

Following the incident Topshop recalled all display stands at tills as a safety precaution, the inquest heard. The clothing stores were closed and not reopened until the displays had been taken down, including in international shops.

Kaden Reddick was taken from the Oracle shopping centre to the Royal Berkshire Hospital.