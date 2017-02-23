- ITV Report
Boyfriend of TOWIE star Cara Kilbey found guilty over criminal cash hoard
The boyfriend of The Only Way Is Essex star Cara Kilbey has been found guilty of stashing more than £100,000 of criminal money at his home, but cleared of masterminding a drugs empire.
Unemployed Daniel Harris, who is 33-years-old, was accused of making "vast profits" by sending drug couriers on mopeds, disguised as trainee cab drivers around London over three-and-a-half years.
He was also charged over a £200,000 heroin deal which was scuppered by police in May 2015 and for hiding £116,000 in his daughter's bedroom.
Harris was cleared of plotting to supply heroin and cocaine by a jury at the Old Bailey, but guilty of possessing criminal property.
Judge Nicholas Cooke QC adjourned sentencing Harris until Friday.
Prosecutor Peter Clement said police tracked Harris's movements over the course of more than a year before arresting him in March last year.
Seven men, some of whom were Harris's friends, went on to plead guilty to their part in the plots.
Evidence found the gang made almost £500,000 a week.