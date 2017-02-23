Boyfriend of TOWIE star Cara Kilbey found guilty over criminal cash hoard

The TOWIE star met Daniel when she was on holiday in Spain in 2014 Credit: PA

The boyfriend of The Only Way Is Essex star Cara Kilbey has been found guilty of stashing more than £100,000 of criminal money at his home, but cleared of masterminding a drugs empire. Unemployed Daniel Harris, who is 33-years-old, was accused of making "vast profits" by sending drug couriers on mopeds, disguised as trainee cab drivers around London over three-and-a-half years.

He was also charged over a £200,000 heroin deal which was scuppered by police in May 2015 and for hiding £116,000 in his daughter's bedroom. Harris was cleared of plotting to supply heroin and cocaine by a jury at the Old Bailey, but guilty of possessing criminal property. Judge Nicholas Cooke QC adjourned sentencing Harris until Friday.