British man arrested as part of international cricket spot-fixing investigation

National Crime Agency officers have arrested a British man in connection with bribery offences linked to international cricket match spot-fixing.

NCA agents detained the individual, a man in his 30s, on Thursday morning in Sheffield as part of its ongoing investigation.

He is the third person to be arrested so far in relation to the case.

Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed was among the two other men arrested by NCA officers on February 13.

Both have since been bailed.