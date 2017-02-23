- ITV Report
British man arrested as part of international cricket spot-fixing investigation
National Crime Agency officers have arrested a British man in connection with bribery offences linked to international cricket match spot-fixing.
NCA agents detained the individual, a man in his 30s, on Thursday morning in Sheffield as part of its ongoing investigation.
He is the third person to be arrested so far in relation to the case.
Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed was among the two other men arrested by NCA officers on February 13.
Both have since been bailed.
The NCA announced earlier this month that it was working on an investigation with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption units.
A spokesman said the Pakistan Cricket Board had launched its own investigation, which had resulted in the suspension of three players.