Cheryl confirms pregnancy as she cradles baby bump in campaign photo

Cheryl cradles her baby bump. Credit: L'Oreal/PA

Popstar Cheryl has confirmed she is expecting her first child after she was pictured cradling her baby bump in a campaign photo. The former X Factor judge has finally gone public with her pregnancy as she helped launch a new self-worth campaign for The Prince's Trust and L'Oreal Paris. It follows her previous refusals to comment on speculation that she and her boyfriend, One Direction star Liam Payne, were expecting a baby, although she had been pictured at an event with a noticeable bump on display.

Cheryl and Liam Payne have been dating for around a year. Credit: PA

Actress Dame Helen Mirren and X Factor winner Louisa Johnson are among the ambassadors to front the 'All Worth It' campaign. It aims to help raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt. Cheryl said: "I am so happy to support this partnership. "Young people are currently facing more and more problems with self-confidence and we have to address these issues as a real priority.

Cheryl's baby bump was on show as she launched a new campaign alongside other celebrities Credit: L'Oreal/PA

"My hope is that this partnership will help young people feel accepted and valued for who they are and make sure that they get the support they need to make the most out of life." Cheryl has been dating the One Direction singer for around a year after they announced their relationship on social media. It's rumoured Cheryl and Liam have asked both their mums to move into their Surrey mansion once the baby is born.