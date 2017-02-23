Councillor's interference prompts fears Birmingham's teachers still not protected

Almost three years after the so-called 'Trojan Horse' controversy gripped schools in Birmingham, questions have once again been asked over whether teachers are being properly protected by the council.

Despite promised that the problems raised have been tackled, ITV's News at Ten has obtained a leaked letter from the government's integration tzar, which reveals concerns remain.

The claim three years ago was that Muslim groups in the city were arranging for members to become governors of local schools, with the aim of turning them into strict Islamic schools.

It follows accusations of impropriety against city councillor Waseem Zaffar, after a four-year-old girl - who later turned out to be his neice - was asked by teachers at St Clare's Catholic Primary School to remove her headscarf, to comply with school uniform.