Councillor's interference prompts fears Birmingham's teachers still not protected
- Video report by ITV News national editor Allegra Stratton:
Almost three years after the so-called 'Trojan Horse' controversy gripped schools in Birmingham, questions have once again been asked over whether teachers are being properly protected by the council.
Despite promised that the problems raised have been tackled, ITV's News at Ten has obtained a leaked letter from the government's integration tzar, which reveals concerns remain.
The claim three years ago was that Muslim groups in the city were arranging for members to become governors of local schools, with the aim of turning them into strict Islamic schools.
It follows accusations of impropriety against city councillor Waseem Zaffar, after a four-year-old girl - who later turned out to be his neice - was asked by teachers at St Clare's Catholic Primary School to remove her headscarf, to comply with school uniform.
Mr Zaffar, the cabinet member for equality, took to social media to condemn the request, saying it breached equalities laws and vowing there should be a change of policy.
But others have said the school has not breached any rules at all - and Sir Michael Wilshaw, former chief inspector of schools at Ofsted, said the councillor "should go".
And the letter, from integration chief Dame Louise Casey, said there are fears Birmingham City Council is "continually failing" to "serve all members of the public in its jurisdiction well."
She went on to accuse the Councillor Zaffar of putting the primary school under "grossly unfair and undue pressure" and asks why he thought it was an appropriate use of his office.
Birmingham City Council has defended the councillor's actions, saying in a statement that he acted with their knowledge.