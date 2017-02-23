Donald Trump vows to expand US nuclear arsenal to be 'top of pack'

US President Donald Trump has said he wants to expand the nation's nuclear capacity to ensure it is at the "top of the pack".

Mr Trump claimed the US has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity.

President Trump will address his plans for defence and border security in a speech to Congress next week titled "The Renewal of the American Spirit."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Mr Trump will also discuss taking care of the nation's veterans and his plans for improving the nation's economy.