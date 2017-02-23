Donald Trump withdraws protection for transgender students

President Trump has scrapped protections for transgender students that had allowed them to use bathrooms matching their gender identity.

In a letter released on Tuesday night, the Justice and Education departments informed the nation's schools and the Supreme Court that it was revoking Obama-era guidance on transgender student rights.

Former President Barack Obama had issued a directive in May 2016 requiring schools across America to allow transgender students unrestricted access to bathroom facilities that align with their chosen gender.

But despite expressing some sympathy for the transgender community during his campaign, Mr Trump has reversed the Obama administration's policy and empowered states to decide for themselves.

Mr Trump's decision puts his administration - which has endured a turbulent first month in office - on a collision course with LGBT and human rights groups.