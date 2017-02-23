Flybe plane from Edinburgh crashes off runway at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport amid high winds

The passenger plane from Edinburgh crashed on Thursday afternoon Credit: David Fleming

A Flybe plane has crashed off the runway at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport amid high winds. A major incident was declared by officials after the crash which happened just before 5pm local time. The plane's right landing gear is said to have collapsed as it came in to land. Passenger David Fleming posted a dramatic video from inside the Bombardier Dash 8 showing its propellers hitting against the runway surface.

The plane had taken off from Edinburgh in Scotland before flying on to the Dutch capital Amsterdam. Another clip posted on Twitter by aviation enthusiast George Pachantouris showed the flight touching down. The video, taken from the end of the runway, reveals the moment the flight hit the ground.

A spokeswoman for Schiphol Airport confirmed the incident to ITV News. They later tweeted: "The landing gear of a Flybe airplane collapsed during touch down "All passengers are brought to the terminal by bus at the moment."

