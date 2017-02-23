Harassment Uncovered: Tonight

85% of young women say they’ve been sexually harassed in the street or a public place, and according to an exclusive Tonight poll, one in five women who claim they’ve faced street harassment say it has resulted in violence towards them.

But is harassment perhaps causing increasing problems for young people in our schools?

Using Freedom of Information legislation Tonight asked all UK Police forces how many alleged sexual offences had been reported to them on school premises in the past three years.

We were told there had been more than 7,000 alleged sexual offences including over 700 alleged rapes. Shockingly, around a third of incidents reported are between children themselves.

How to stop the harassment?

Many experts feel that in order to combat sexual harassment, misogyny and abuse, it’s necessary to start young.

Reporter Julie Etchingham met trainers from Tender, an educational charity trying to teach young people about harassment and help keep them safe, in and out of school.

Cordelia Morrison, from the charity, told Julie that the key shift they want to encourage is for young people to be able to “have wonderful, healthy relationships with a wide variety of people.”

She spoke with young people from Dunraven School, south London. Many of them said they had already experienced sexual harassment. One student said she was approached by a 25-year old when she was just 13.

And 14 year-old Reuben told Julie:

All of my female friends, pretty much, all of them in my class have had a guy make a comment about them on the street, follow them on the street and they’ve had to be, like, “Can you stop following me?” – Reuben

Reuben is determined to lead the way in changing attitudes towards women:

I’m quite ashamed to think that there are men out there that are doing this to young girls but I think now that we know it’s happening and it’s open out there, we will be the next generation of men and if we are being taught in these workshops, we can be taught to not sexually harass young women.” – Reuben

Tonight Poll

Tonight surveyed 2000 women between the ages of 18 and 34 for the programme.

Of those who said they had experienced street harassment, 40% said they feared violence as a result.

Over one in five women (20.19%) said they have suffered actual violence as a result of sexual harassment in a public place.

The key message in relation to misogyny is that if a woman feels like they need to report this kind of incident to us, then as the police we are there to take any kind of report and give the support that’s necessary.” – PC Richard Humphries, Nottinghamshire Constabulary