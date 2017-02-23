Helen Bailey murder: Family of cesspit killer Ian Stewart's wife Diane back probe into her death

Ian Stewart's murder conviction will see the death of his wife Diane re-examined.

The family of the late wife of the man who murdered children's author Helen Bailey have welcomed police plans to re-examine her death. Diane Stewart's sudden death in 2010 will be probed after Ian Stewart was jailed for 34 years for smothering his fiancee Ms Bailey and hiding her body in a cesspit at their home. The nature of the crime and his plot to evade detection, which saw him branded a "wicked" predator and a "real danger to women", have raised fears he may have killed before.

Helen Bailey's body was found, along with that of her beloved Dachshund Boris, in a cesspit under her home.

Mrs Stewart was found dead in the garden of the family home and her body was later cremated. An inquest concluded she died of natural causes from a "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy". Her family's statement offered their support for the re-examination of her death, thanked the police for their ongoing support and offered sympathy to Ms Bailey's family.

The last few months, watching the investigation and trial of Helen Bailey's murderer has been a difficult time for our family. We didn't know Helen but our sympathy goes out to all of her family and friends, we cannot imagine what they have been through and how they are feeling. We are fully aware of the re-examination of Diane's death and support the police in their actions and would like to thank the police for how they have supported our family during this difficult time. – Family statement

Mrs Stewart had two sons, Jamie and Oliver, with Stewart. Jamie, 24, did not meet his father's gaze as he was led from the dock following the guilty verdicts on Wednesday. "We understand a significant investigation has been carried out since Helen went missing," the sons said in a short statement. "Understandably this is an extremely difficult time for us and we have no further comment to make other than for the media to respect our privacy."

Ian Stewart's two sons had lived with him and Helen Bailey at her home.