Iconic Game of Thrones tree tunnel Dark Hedges damaged by Storm Doris

An iconic tree tunnel made famous by the fantasy drama Game Of Thrones has been damaged in Storm Doris.

One of the beech trees of Dark Hedges in County Antrim has fallen victim to high winds that have battered Northern Ireland.

Game of Thrones fans from all over the world frequently travel to the isolated location to get a picture in front of the haunting backdrop.

The Dark Hedges featured in Season Two of the award-winning TV drama.