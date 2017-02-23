- ITV Report
Iconic Game of Thrones tree tunnel Dark Hedges damaged by Storm Doris
An iconic tree tunnel made famous by the fantasy drama Game Of Thrones has been damaged in Storm Doris.
One of the beech trees of Dark Hedges in County Antrim has fallen victim to high winds that have battered Northern Ireland.
Game of Thrones fans from all over the world frequently travel to the isolated location to get a picture in front of the haunting backdrop.
The Dark Hedges featured in Season Two of the award-winning TV drama.
Work is underway to remove the tree which left the road blocked.
The tunnel was planted in the 18th century by a local family, the Stuarts, with the intention of creating a grand entrance to their nearby Georgian mansion.
The tourist attraction was already one of the most photographed natural landmarks in Northern Ireland before it achieved global prominence on Game of Thrones.
Much of Game Of Thrones has been shot in Northern Ireland, either on location or in studios in Belfast.
The Dark Hedges and other locations featured in the show have attracted an increased number of visitors as part of themed tours.
The tree was one of many to fall across Northern Ireland during Storm Doris.
Traffic has been disrupted in a number of areas, with thousands of homes also left without electricity.