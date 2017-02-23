Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Iconic Game of Thrones tree tunnel Dark Hedges damaged by Storm Doris

Dark Hedges in Northern Ireland's Co Antrim has fallen victim to Storm Doris Credit: PA

An iconic tree tunnel made famous by the fantasy drama Game Of Thrones has been damaged in Storm Doris.

One of the beech trees of Dark Hedges in County Antrim has fallen victim to high winds that have battered Northern Ireland.

Game of Thrones fans from all over the world frequently travel to the isolated location to get a picture in front of the haunting backdrop.

The Dark Hedges featured in Season Two of the award-winning TV drama.

Work is underway to remove the fallen tree Credit: PA
The storm-hit road was left blocked by the beech Credit: PA

Work is underway to remove the tree which left the road blocked.

The tunnel was planted in the 18th century by a local family, the Stuarts, with the intention of creating a grand entrance to their nearby Georgian mansion.

The tourist attraction was already one of the most photographed natural landmarks in Northern Ireland before it achieved global prominence on Game of Thrones.

The tree tunnel frequently attracts groups of tourists (pictured) Credit: Emma Stone
It was one of many trees to fall across Northern Ireland during Storm Doris Credit: PA
Much of Game of Thrones has been shot across Northern Ireland Credit: PA

Much of Game Of Thrones has been shot in Northern Ireland, either on location or in studios in Belfast.

The Dark Hedges and other locations featured in the show have attracted an increased number of visitors as part of themed tours.

The area was already one of the most photographed locations in Northern Ireland when it appeared on the show Credit: PA

The tree was one of many to fall across Northern Ireland during Storm Doris.

Traffic has been disrupted in a number of areas, with thousands of homes also left without electricity.