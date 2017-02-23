Leicester City sack manager Claudio Ranieri

Leicester have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri less than a year after their incredible run to the Premier League title.

With the Foxes hovering just one point above the relegation zone, the Italian was relieved of his duties after the team returned home from Wednesday night's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Sevilla.

In announcing Ranieri's departure, the club paid tribute to his achievements as the club's "most successful...manager of all time" but said their perilous league position required action.

Leicester vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City. But we are duty-bound to put the club's long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be.

"Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skilful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City.