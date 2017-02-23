Motorist with 62 licence points among thousands of 12-plus points offenders still allowed to drive

A man with 62 penalty points on his licence is among thousands of motorists still allowed to drive despite exceeding the limit warranting a ban.

The speeding man, from West Yorkshire, is one of 10,000 drivers who were legally on Britain's roads last month, despite having more than 12 points, according to an investigation.

Commonly drivers who clock up 12 penalty points must attend court and face a six-month ban.

Magistrates, however, can opt against the ban if the offender proves that losing their licence will cause "exceptional hardship".

Some 203 people were still driving despite accumulating more than 18 points, while Greater London was the worst offending area with 1,385 motorists qualifying for a ban, Freedom of Information requests by the BBC revealed.