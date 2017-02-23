MPs to debate workplace dress code policies after high heels row

A bid to make it illegal for companies to require women to wear high heels at work will be debated by MPs, the Government has said.

It comes after an e-petition called on ministers to outlaw "out-dated and sexist" dress code rules so that women can wear flat, formal shoes if they choose.

The petition, which has attracted more than 150,000 signatures, was launched by receptionist Nicola Thorp who was sent home from work after refusing to wear high heels.

Ms Thorp, 27, was told she had to wear shoes with a "2in to 4in heel" when she arrived at finance company PwC. When she refused and complained male colleagues were not asked to do the same, she was sent home without pay.