North Korea blames Malaysia for Kim Jong-nam death as tensions between countries rise

North Korea has blamed Malaysia for the death of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The east Asian country said that responsibility for Kim's death laid with Malaysia as he had died in their territory.

North Korea also accused Malaysia of adopting an "unfriendly attitude" and collaborating with South Korea, which accuses its neighbour of having Kim assassinated.

According to North Korean media, Malaysia had initially told it that Kim died of a heart attack at Kuala Lumpur airport.

But the southeast Asian country reportedly changed its position very quickly when South Korea began claiming that Kim had been poisoned.