Picture gallery: Storm Doris batters Britain with 95mph winds causing chaos across the country

A fallen tree in Regent's Park, London, was among the chaos in the capital Credit: PA

Storm Doris is battering Britian with gusts of almost 95mph have been recorded in parts of the UK.

It has caused chaos on the roads and rail network, brought down trees, grounded planes, forced the closure of the Port of Liverpool, toppled lorries and also a bus in Cambridgeshire.

Amber warnings predicting strong winds and heavy rain are in place for North Wales, the Midlands, the East and the North West and have been extended to include the London area.

The Met Office said gusts of 60mph-70mph were likely to be seen in affected areas, with 70mph-80mph expected on coasts and hills until around 8pm.

A top wind speed of 94mph was recorded in Capel Curig, North Wales, on Thursday morning.

A vehicle passes through a flooded road near Broughton in the Scottish Borders Credit: PA
A tree also fell on to a van blocking a road in Aigburth in Liverpool Credit: PA
A rainbow broke out over the Nottingham Wheel as winds reached nearly 95mph across the country Credit: PA
A plane comes in to land at a windy Leeds Bradford Airport Credit: PA
The lighthouse and harbour wall at Aberystwyth in Wales are battered by waves Credit: PA
Two women attempt to take a blustery selfie on Westminster Bridge in London during the inclement weather Credit: PA
Waves crash on the beach in Brighton, East Sussex Credit: PA
Workmen clear a falling tree from the Dark Hedges in County Antrim in Northern Ireland which features in Game of Thrones Credit: PA
Traffic on the M876 near Falkirk, Scotland, during early morning snowfall Credit: PA
Snow-covered sheep near Broughton in the Scottish Borders during Storm Doris Credit: PA
Waves crash over a lighthouse in Newhaven, East Sussex Credit: PA
Trees have fallen across the country Credit: PA
A snow-covered street in Carron Valley Credit: PA