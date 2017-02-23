Picture gallery: Storm Doris batters Britain with 95mph winds causing chaos across the country

Storm Doris is battering Britian with gusts of almost 95mph have been recorded in parts of the UK.

It has caused chaos on the roads and rail network, brought down trees, grounded planes, forced the closure of the Port of Liverpool, toppled lorries and also a bus in Cambridgeshire.

Amber warnings predicting strong winds and heavy rain are in place for North Wales, the Midlands, the East and the North West and have been extended to include the London area.

The Met Office said gusts of 60mph-70mph were likely to be seen in affected areas, with 70mph-80mph expected on coasts and hills until around 8pm.

A top wind speed of 94mph was recorded in Capel Curig, North Wales, on Thursday morning.