- ITV Report
Pop star Paolo Nutini 'charged with drink driving'
Paolo Nutini has been arrested for alleged road traffic offences.
The 30-year-old pop star, whose various hits including Jenny Don't Be Hasty and New Shoes, was arrested in his hometown of Paisley, Scotland, on Tuesday.
On Thursday the Daily Record reported he was charged with drink driving.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that a 30-year-old man was arrested in Paisley on Tuesday February 21 in connection with alleged road traffic offences.
"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."