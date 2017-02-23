Prison duty to reform serving inmates to become law

Prisons will be expected to reform prisoners as well as punish them under new proposals.

Legislation will be presented by ministers aimed at transforming crisis-hit jails and decreasing re-offending, which costs the UK £15bn a year.

The Prisons and Courts Bill, to be unveiled on Thursday, will make it law for the first time that a key purpose of prisons is to reform inmates, as well as punish them.

Dubbed the biggest overhaul of the prison system for a generation, governors will take control of budgets for education, employment and health.

They will be held to account for getting inmates off drugs, into jobs and learning English and maths.

League tables detailing how prisons are performing will be compiled, with the first data expected to be made public in August.