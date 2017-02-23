Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Wayne Rooney confirms he will stay at Man United

Wayne Rooney has been linked with an Old Trafford exit. Credit: PA

Wayne Rooney has announced he is staying at Manchester United in a statement released to Press Association Sport.

Momentum has been building over the 31-year-old's Old Trafford future, with the riches on offer in the Chinese Super League a tantalising prospect.

It is understood Rooney's agent Paul Stretford has been in China speaking to interested clubs - but the United and England captain has confirmed he is staying put.

The statement read:

Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I'm grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United.

I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts.

It's an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it.

– Wayne Rooney statement
Rooney has slipped down the Manchester United pecking order. Credit: PA