- ITV Report
Wayne Rooney confirms he will stay at Man United
Wayne Rooney has announced he is staying at Manchester United in a statement released to Press Association Sport.
Momentum has been building over the 31-year-old's Old Trafford future, with the riches on offer in the Chinese Super League a tantalising prospect.
It is understood Rooney's agent Paul Stretford has been in China speaking to interested clubs - but the United and England captain has confirmed he is staying put.
The statement read: