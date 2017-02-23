Short spell of dry and bright weather tomorrow before more rain and wind come Saturday

After a day of stormy weather across Britain, its welcome news for tomorrow as we see a ridge of high pressure settling conditions down.

Tonight the winds will begin to drop out and the rain will become more showery before it fades out overnight. Across the north where snow has settled on the ground and ice warning is in place due to the arrival of colder air behind Storm Doris.

Friday will start off rather chilly in places and some roads may be slippery where there's snow in Scotland and Northern England. During the day there'll be plenty of fine and bright weather across many areas. From the west another band of rain will bring an increasingly wet day in N. Ireland and gradually move eastwards into Scotland. Temperatures will be notably colder and more towards average for the time of year.

The weekend will start off wet and the winds will increase again, but won't be as strong as we've seen today.