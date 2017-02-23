Flights cancelled as Storm Doris hits UK with winds of 90mph

Waves crash over the harbour wall in Dover during a storm last year. Credit: PA

Flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned of travel chaos as Storm Doris is set to batter the UK. Doris has already reached speeds of nearly 90mph and could damage buildings and send debris flying when it hits the mainland from 6am. Aer Lingus said it had cancelled 12 flights between the UK and Ireland. While Heathrow advised customers to check flights before travelling. Network Rail has also cautioned delays, with 50mph limits expected on services across the country. Amber weather warnings have been issued across parts of the UK, while some areas in Scotland are expected to see up to 15cm of snow fall.

Presenter Alex Beresford took this photograph of a fallen tree on Wednesday. Credit: ITV West Country

An 87mph gust was recorded at Mace Head on the Galway coast in the Republic of Ireland in the early hours as Doris made its way east. The UK was being battered by gales in the early hours, with speeds of 72mph recorded at Aberdaron on the west coast of Wales. Drivers are "strongly advised" to avoid travelling on some stretches of road in Yorkshire, the Midlands, and the East and North West. Particularly at risk are high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes. The Met Office said it paid to be prepared. "Just check before you travel, take extra care and allow extra time because of the conditions on the road. "Heavy rain, strong winds and snowfall could be treacherous through the day, particularly through that morning rush hour."

Will Storm Doris bring scenes like this for commuters? Credit: PA

Amber weather warnings

Amber warnings predict strong winds and heavy rain in parts of north Wales, the Midlands, and the East and North West, while winds as fast as 60mph are also expected to batter southern England. Meanwhile, up to 15cm of snow could fall across parts of Scotland and north-east England in treacherous, blizzard-like conditions. Weather warnings have been upgraded to amber across Scotland's central belt, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Tayside and Fife.

Flight disruption

Aer Lingus, Ireland's second-largest airline, has already cancelled all 12 of its flights between the UK and Republic of Ireland in anticipation of the winds. Customers flying from Heathrow have been advised to check their flights before travelling.

Rail disruption

Delays and cancellations are expected after speed restrictions were imposed for safety reasons, Network Rail announced. Limits of 50mph will be observed on some services run by Southeastern, Arriva Trains Wales, Chiltern Railways, Grand Central, TransPennine Express and Virgin Trains East Coast.

Road disruption

Highways England (HE) has issued a weather alert on major roads. The agency warned the vehicles most at risk are high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes. Drivers are "strongly advised" by HE to avoid travelling on some stretches of road in Yorkshire, the Midlands, and the East and North West. Richard Leonard said: "We're expecting Storm Doris to have a significant impact on the roads throughout the day so are urging drivers to consider changing their plans if necessary and to slow down in stormy weather. "Drivers should look out for warnings on the electronic message signs and listen for updates in radio travel bulletins."