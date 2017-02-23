Trump strategist Steve Bannon lashes out at 'globalist' media as he is accused of lifting quote from Hamilton musical

Steve Bannon is Donald Trump's most senior advisor Credit: AP

Donald Trump's most senior advisor has lashed out at the "corporatist, globalist media" in a rare public appearance. Steve Bannon branded the press the "opposition party" while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference alongside White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. The strategist was cheered by Trump supporters as he vowed that "every day it is going to be a fight" while promising to further clamp down on journalists.

Bannon, who is widely considered to be behind Trump's anti-press rhetoric, said: "It's going to get worse every day on the media. "They're corporatist, globalist media that are adamantly opposed to an economic nationalist agenda like Donald Trump has." He continued: "He is going to continue to press his agenda, as economic conditions get better, as more jobs get better, they're going to continue to fight. "If you think they're going to give you your country back without a fight, you are sadly mistaken. Every day it is going to be a fight."

Bannon was speaking alongside White House chief of staff Reince Preibus Credit: AP

In a bizarre twist Bannon was also accused of lifting a quote from hit Broadway show Hamilton - a hip-hop musical about the founding fathers of America. He said: "When we had this campaign we were outgunned, outmanned, you know, outspent."

Twitter users were quick to point out the similarity to this line sung by George Washington's troops in Hamilton: "We are outgunned, outmanned, outnumbered, outplanned."

Hit broadway show Hamilton is about the founding fathers of America Credit: AP

In November last year the cast of the wildly popular Broadway show publicly called out US politician Mike Pence on stage earning a rebuke from Donald Trump. Pence was loudly booed by the audience as he made his way into his seat with his family.

Sarah Parnass @WordsOfSarah Follow Did Steve Bannon just quote Hamilton? Says the Trump campaign in August was "outgunned, outmanned," and outspent

Hayes Brown @HayesBrown Follow Steve Bannon just said that the Trump campaign was "outgunned, outmanned" and that may be the worst Hamilton shoutout in history

Bannon also hit back at media reports that the early days of the new administration had been fraught with drama and internecine conflict between senior White House staff. He said: "Just like they were dead wrong on the campaign, and just like they were dead wrong on the chaos of the transition, they are absolutely dead wrong about what's going on today.

He accused the media of being 'dead wrong' amid reports of chaos in the White House Credit: AP