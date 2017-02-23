UK probes 257 alleged human rights abuses by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

Mourners inspect a destroyed funeral hall in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2016. Credit: AP

Over 250 alleged breaches of humanitarian law by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen is being investigated, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has said. The Government has faced repeated calls to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia after "repeated and serious breaches" of alleged human rights abuses. However the UK has continued to allow sales, with more than £3.3 billion of arms licensed since the bombing campaign began in March 2015.

A Yemeni man displays an American-made cluster bomb. Britain has signed an international treaty banning their use. Credit: AP

On Thursday, defence giant BAE Systems announced their profits rose 13% to £1.9 billion last year after reaping the benefit of its weaponry and aircraft being used in war-torn Syria and Yemen. Responding to a question from the SNP's Margaret Ferrier, Sir Michael Fallon said: "The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is tracking 257 allegations of breaches of international humanitarian law by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. "Details of the MoD's analysis of these allegations are necessarily confidential."

A Yemeni man walks near a painting of US drone on the wall in Sanaa, Yemen. Credit: AP