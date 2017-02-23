Weather: Storm Doris to bring severe weather across much of UK

Storm Doris is set to bring severe weather across much of the UK on Thursday as heavy rain and strong winds push in from the west.

The rain is expected to turn to snow across parts of Scotland with the risk of significant accumulations, especially across higher ground.

The strongest winds across parts of Wales, the Midlands and Northern England could bring gusts of up to 80 mph bringing the risk of disruption.

Turning brighter in places through the afternoon but staying windy throughout.

Top temperature will be 11C.