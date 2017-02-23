Younger workers enjoying fewer pay rises than older generation, study suggests

Younger workers are increasingly missing out on payrises, with people born during the 1980s earning roughly £40 a week less than those 10 years older, research shows.

According to a study, firms are no longer offering rewards to staff for long service, while a slowdown in moving jobs and a shift towards low-pay work are also keeping wages down.

Now Britain's long-standing progress on pay through the generations has come to a halt, the Resolution Foundation has found.

Workers born in the early 1950s to the late 1970s earned more in their 20s than previous generations, but the trend has ended for those born since the 1980s, the think tank said.

People born during the 1980s have reportedly earned around £40 a week less than those born 10 years earlier around the age of 30.

The financial crisis was partly responsible, but the think tank said another reason was fewer young people moving jobs and a fall in pay rises to long-serving employees