A mild and windy weekend ahead

Rain for many overnight - falling as snow for a time across the high ground of central Scotland. Chilly for eastern coastal areas but mostly mild elsewhere. An Atlantic front spreads rain southeastwards across the UK throughout the day; improving across Scotland and Ireland through the afternoon and not reaching southeastern England until nightfall. Windy for everyone with gales for the north and west. Particularly heavy rain across Cumbria bringing the risk of localised flooding.

A similar picture on Sunday with rain moving in from the northwest, but this band of rain will be slower moving giving the bulk of central and southeastern England a largely dry end to the weekend. Again it's windy but mild.