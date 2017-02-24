At least 41 killed after car bombing in Syria

At least 41 people have been killed after a car bombing near the Syrian city of al-bab.

According to Reuters security sources in the area there were 35 civilians among the dead.

So-called Islamic State have reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the car bomb exploded near a security post in the village of Sousian, north of al-bab.

Al-bab is an area that was retaken from the so-called Islamic State by Syrian rebels on Thursday after more than two months of fighting.