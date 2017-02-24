Blind man Tasered by police who mistook cane for gun

A blind man has been Tasered by police after his cane was mistaken for a gun.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to reports of a man with a gun on Albert Road, Levenshulme, shortly after 6.40pm on Thursday.

A force spokesman said: "Armed response officers attended and a Taser was deployed. A 43-year-old man was detained.

"Officers later discovered the man was in possession of a folding cane and he was subsequently released."

The force confirmed the man was blind.

GMP's Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said: "Two witnesses, as well as our firearms officers, believed the man was acting in an agitated manner and in the dark, the folded cane appeared to be a gun.

"An initial review of the incident leads us to believe the experienced firearms officers carried out a suitable risk assessment and, with the information he had available at the time, made what appeared to be an appropriate decision.

"The man was uninjured during the incident and today officers have been with him, and have now apologised for what happened.

"The man has accepted our apology and does not wish to make a complaint however we will continue to review the situation.

"We regret that a taser was used on an unarmed person and will continue to review our training in light of this incident."