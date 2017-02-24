Boy, 10, survives spider bite after 'largest dose of antivenom in Australian history'

A 10-year-old boy who was bitten by a deadly funnel web spider has survived after being treated with 12 vials of antivenom - reportedly the largest dose ever administered in Australian history.

Matthew Mitchell was bitten on his finger by a spider hidden in a shoe at his home in Berkley Valeon, New South Wales, on Monday evening.

The boy, who was helping his father clean the house at the time, managed to flick the funnel-web off his finger with his other hand.

He was taken to Gosford Hospital where his symptoms worsened.