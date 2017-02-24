British couple in 'critical condition' after bus stop hit-and-run in French Alps

A British couple are reportedly in a critical condition after being hit by a car while waiting for a bus in the French Alps.

The pair, both believed to be in their 20s, were found at the edge of a road near an equestrian center in the alpine ski area of La Clusaz, Haute-Savoie, on Wednesday evening, according to local paper La Dauphine.

Police confirmed the "couple were on foot when they were hit by a car".

The couple were initially taken to a hospital in Annecy for treatment but the female hit-and-run victim has since been transferred to a hospital in Grenoble.

Foreign Office officials have confirmed they were "in touch with local authorities after two British nationals were taken to hospital in La Clusaz".

A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the hit-and-run, La Dauphine reports.