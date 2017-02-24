British woman tortured with blowtorch and killed in South Africa

A British woman has died after being tortured with a blowtorch, tied up and shot alongside her husband in their home in South Africa.

Susan Howarth, 64, and Robert Lynn, 66, were attacked at their farm in Dullstroom by masked raiders.

Ms Howarth, from Southsea, Hampshire, died of her injuries on Tuesday morning after the gang dumped the couple by the side of a road following a long ordeal.

Mr Lynn told a local newspaper the incident took place at around 3am on Sunday.

He said: "I woke up because the dogs were barking and there was a racket at the bedroom window.

"After I stood up, I heard glass breaking. I suppose that is when they started shooting at us.

"They kept on asking where the money is. I told them that we don't keep money but they would not believe me."

He said he gave them a small amount of money and his bank cards but the couple were tortured and put in the back of their pick-up truck.