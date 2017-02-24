Craig Shakespeare: Leicester City has utmost respect for Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare has said the club will have "utmost respect" for former manager Claudio Ranieri, but insists their focus is to make sure they get back to winning ways.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Ranieri was sacked, Shakespeare said it was "irrelevant" what he thought about the dismissal but admits results "haven't been good enough".

He told a packed press conference: "We all know in football these things can happen.

"We will make sure we remember him. He'll get the utmost respect from everybody associated with the football club and what he's achieved.

"Whether I think it is the right decision is irrelevant. The owners have made that decision and we have to respect that.