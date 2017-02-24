Donald Trump's Conservative former critics give thumbs up to his White House agenda

Donald Trump enjoyed a triumphant return to the CPAC stage two years after he was booed. Credit: AP

US President Donald Trump has received rousing support for his political agenda as a formerly hostile audience of Conservatives cheered his plans in office to the rafters. Mr Trump received rounds of applause as he outlined the proposals he matched to his shared "values" with the right-wing and staunchly religious crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). They included pledges for the "greatest" build-up of the US military, the repealing of Barack Obama's signature healthcare programme and the renegotiation of Democrat-negotiated trade deals.

The 2017 audience offered the president their firm approval. Credit: AP

He also confirmed the building of the US-Mexico border wall will begin "real soon" and "way ahead of schedule", while earning large cheers for plans to "keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out" of America. Mr Trump received the biggest ovation for his promise to uphold the US Constitution in opposition to tighter gun controls, telling them almost in passing: "And by the way we will protect our second amendment." Nigel Farage later delivered his own endorsement of Mr Trump on the stage, telling the audience the EU referendum and presidential results were the "beginning of a great global revolution" that will "roll out across the rest of the West".

The ex-Ukip leader also rejected criticism of the president's early actions in office, saying: "I'm seeing an elected leader who is trying to put in place the platform on which he was elected. How about that?" The crowd's earlier support from Mr Trump was in marked contrast to his controversial last appearance on the same stage in 2015. The then-presidential-hopeful was booed as he doubted the crowd favourite Texas congressman Ron Paul's chances of winning office.

Donald Trump had faced a far more hostile audience at 2015's CPAC event. Credit: AP

He was then heckled by one member who shouted: "You have zero chance of getting elected." Two years on, as a returning president, Mr Trump enjoyed near universal support, though at least one audience member was taken out of the auditorium in National Harbor, Maryland after briefly shouting out insults. Mr Trump began by showing his gratitude to the CPAC crowd, saying "I love this place", before thanking them for helping get him into power, telling them: "It's patriots like you that did it." After reiterating many of his key campaign promises, he told the audience: "The future belongs to you. It's going to be bigger and better and stronger than ever before."

The president offered the audience his gratitude for helping him into office. Credit: AP

The president also urged the fully standing crowd to sit down and rise again to give him a standing ovation, joking that in its absence "the media" would have played down their support for him. Mr Trump also clarified that his recent attacks on media coverage of his presidency was aimed at only a section of the press that he accuses of publishing false reports with "made up sources". "We are fighting the fake, phoney news," he said. "I'm only against the fake media and press."

The biggest cheers of the speech came as Donald Trump reiterated his support for gun ownership. Credit: AP

He raised more cheers, though, for his now-common attack on CNN as the "Clinton News Network". The CPAC stage had proved critical in the billionaire hotel mogul's remarkable move into politics. His first address in 2011 - regarded as his maiden major political speech - had inspired his later decision to challenge for the White House. Reflecting on that address, he told the 2017 CPAC audience: "I loved the people, the commotion ... it gave me an idea." Watch Donald Trump's full CPAC 2017 address below or on the ITV News Facebook page: