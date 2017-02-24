Dozens of Syrians killed in Islamic State suicide blasts as they queued to go home to liberated town

A suicide bomber blew up a pick-up truck close to a security office where Syrians were queuing to head home. Credit: AP

Dozens of Syrian civilians have been killed while returning to their homes as retreating Islamic State fighters launched suicide attacks on what had been until a day earlier one of their last remaining strongholds. Sixty people died when a pick-up truck was blown up as they waited to collect permits and escorts to return to al-Bab, which was liberated from the extremists on Thursday after two months of intense fighting. Around 40 more were injured when the car bomb went off outside a security office in the village of Sousian, around five miles north of al-Bab.

The blast killed dozens and injured 40 more as scores waited to go home to al-Bab. Credit: AP

Hours later, another car bomb went off in the village, claiming the lives of at least eight people. Al-Bab, which had been controlled by IS since late 2013 before being captured by Turkish forces and Syrian opposition fighters, was home to around 60,000 before the civil war. "These people have suffered a lot," leading Syrian opposition fighter Mohammed al-Tawil told the Associated Press.

The blast in the village of Sousian was followed by a second car bombing. Credit: AP