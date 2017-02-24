Electricity bills 'soaring due because of government interference'

Electricity bills are soaring because of constant interference by governments in the energy sector, according to a Parliamentary report.

As a result, customers are getting a bad deal from a supply system that is complicated and uncompetitive, the House of Lords Economic Affairs says.

This has resulted in consumer prices rocketing by 58% since 2003, with the UK industry paying the biggest bills in Europe.

The study also raises concern about the spare capacity available and the deliverability of planned nuclear power.

Peers used the report to call for de-carbonisation to be managed at the lowest cost to consumers as such green policies accounted for 10% of domestic bills in 2013.

The report states that the required switch of emphasis may mean waiting for new technologies to be developed to reduce emissions and making targets more flexible.