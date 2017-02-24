Eminem to headline Reading and Leeds festival 2017

Eminem will headline this year's Reading and Leeds festivals.

The rapper will join previously announced headliners Kasabian and Muse at the top of the bill.

The hip hop star will return to the event for the third time this summer as organisers unveiled more than 70 names for the twin festivals.

Festival organiser Melvin Benn called Eminem's return "beyond exciting," adding: "His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can't want to have him back."

Other performers include Atlanta hip-hip group Migos, indie rockers Blossoms and Everything Everything, Charli XCX, Lethal Bizzle and You Me At Six.

Earlier this year the festivals were criticised by music fans after just one female performer was included in the initial line-up alongside 57 men.

American band Against The Current, fronted by Chrissy Costanza, have now been joined by another 16 acts that feature at least one woman, including the all-female Haim and singer-songwriter Ray BLK.

However the festival is still dominated by men, with 80 of the remaining 97 performers being male solo artists or all-male bands.

Reading and Leeds Festival 2017 will run between August 25 and 27.