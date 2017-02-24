Foo Fighters announced as Glastonbury headliners at secret gig

American rock band Foo Fighters have been announced as headliners for the last night of Glastonbury Festival 2017.

The band had been due to play the festival two years ago but were forced to pull out when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg

Performing at a free concert in Frome, Somerset, on Friday, they made the much-rumoured announcement revealing they will take over the event's Pyramid stage on Saturday June 25.

The invite-only event marked the band's first show in one and a half years.

They said: "It's been a long time. We gotta play a lot of songs."

Fans who were not fortunate enough to attend the gig at the Cheese and Grain were able to tune into the announcement via a live stream.