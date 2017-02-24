Former Conservative MP David Waddington dies aged 87

Former Conservative MP David Waddington has died at the age of 87.

Mr Waddington served as a Member of Parliament in the House of Commons from 1968 to 1990.

He was made Home Secretary by Margaret Thatcher in 1989 and was also leader of the House of Lords from 1990 to 1992.

He was made a life peer and took the title Baron Waddington.

Mr Waddington represented the Ribble Valley from June 1983 to December 1990 and his predecessor Nigel Evans posted a message on Twitter offering his condolences.