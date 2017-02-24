- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn denies he is 'the problem' after Copeland by-election defeat
Jeremy Corbyn has said he is not 'the problem' after his party suffered a "disastrous" Copeland by-election defeat.
The Labour leader gave a forthright "no" when quizzed by ITV News Political Correspondent Chris Ship after delivering a speech on Friday.
Labour lost the Copeland by-election by over 2,000 votes - a result that piled the pressure on Mr Corbyn.
The party have not lost the seat in over 30 years.
Chris Ship asked: "I want to ask you specifically about Copeland, and since you've found out that you've lost a seat to a governing party for the first time since the Falklands war, have you - at any point this morning - looked in the mirror and asked yourself this question: Could the problem, actually, be me?"
To laughter, Jeremy Corbyn denied he had done so and when pushed on the matter, he refused to elaborate and said: "Thank you for your question".
Earlier, Senior Labour backbencher David Winnick said the by-election result was a "disastrous" for the party and urged Mr Corbyn to resign.
He said: "The party is faced with the problem of a leader who is simply not acceptable to a large number of people who would normally vote Labour. That it is an obstacle and it would be wrong not to recognise that."