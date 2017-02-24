Jeremy Corbyn denies he is 'the problem' after Copeland by-election defeat

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is not 'the problem' after his party suffered a "disastrous" Copeland by-election defeat.

The Labour leader gave a forthright "no" when quizzed by ITV News Political Correspondent Chris Ship after delivering a speech on Friday.

Labour lost the Copeland by-election by over 2,000 votes - a result that piled the pressure on Mr Corbyn.

The party have not lost the seat in over 30 years.