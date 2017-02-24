Jordan Walters jailed for shooting toddler Harry Studley in the head with air rifle

Harry Studley was shot in the head with an air rifle when he was just 18 months old Credit: ITV News

A man who shot a crying 18-month-old boy in the head with an air rifle has been jailed for two years. Jordan Walters, 25, fired the weapon right into the head of Harry Studley, who was left fighting for life and with permanent disabilities. The toddler underwent emergency surgery after suffering the serious head injury at Walters' flat in Hartcliffe, Bristol, on July 1.

Jordan Walters has been jailed for two years Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

He has been left with limited vision in both eyes, daily post-traumatic seizures and finds it difficult to recognise his parents. Bristol Crown Court heard Walters dialled 999 after the incident and later pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm. Judge Julian Lambert jailed Walters for two years and described his actions as "grossly irresponsible". "You bear a very heavy burden of responsibility for a crime that left a little boy fighting for his life and which leaves him with serious permanent disability," the judge told Walters.

He fired the air rifle (pictured) at little Harry Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

"Only the resolution of Harry in his fight for life and the brilliance of the surgical team saved him. "But for your grossly irresponsible behaviour, Harry Studley would today be a bouncing little boy with unlimited expectations ahead of him in life."

Harry is showing symptoms of epilepsy and will 'suffer for life', according to the trial judge Credit: Avon and Somerset Police