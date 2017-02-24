Justin Bieber pokes fun at himself after wet pants image

Justin Bieber has poked fun at himself, and amused his millions of fans, after he was pictured walking around Los Angeles with a damp patch on his crotch.

Bieber denied that he had wet himself but said he was glad the image had made people laugh.

Following the release of the pictures, Bieber explained what happened to his 91.8 million Twitter followers, and blamed the damp patch on some flowers he had been given by a fan.

He tweeted: "Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my d*** area. Didn't bother me if it made ya laugh nice!"

The Canadian pop singer, 22, then made further light of the story by sharing a mock-up of the picture of himself next to an image of Adam Sandler from the film 'Billy Madison' with a wet patch on his jeans.

The accompanying caption, a quote from the 1995 comedy film, read: "You ain't cool... unless you pee your pants."