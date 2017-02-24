Kenneth Noye: Road rage killer wins right to move to open prison

Road rage killer Kenneth Noye has won the right to be moved to an open prison.

It comes after Noye, 69, successfully challenged a previous decision - which had rejected a Parole Board recommendation that he be transferred to open prison conditions for the rest of his sentence - in the High Court.

Noye was given a life sentence in 2000 for stabbing electrician Stephen Cameron, 21, to death in a road rage attack on the M25 in 1996.

He fled to Spain after the stabbing but was extradited in 1998 to face the courts.

At the time of his sentencing Noye was ordered to serve a minimum term of 16 years for his conviction.

In 2015 the Parole Board recommended he be transferred to open conditions, but this was rejected by then justice secretary Michael Gove who voiced "doubts as to the credibility of the claimant's claims" that he had "changed his attitude to violence".