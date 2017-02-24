Kim Jong-nam death: Weapon of mass destruction chemical found on half-brother's face

A highly toxic chemical was used in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother last week, tests have shown.

Swabs taken from his face revealed that Kim Jong-nam had been sprayed with VX nerve agent - classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

Malaysian police announced on Friday that tests on the eyes and face of a North Korean national had been conducted.

Kim, 45, died shortly after appearing to be attacked by two women at Kuala Lumpur airport while he was waiting to board a flight to Macau.

The substance reported to have been found on his person is also known as S-2 Diisoprophylaminoethyl methylphosphonothiolate.