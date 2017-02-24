Steven Cook: Missing Brit's remains found more than a decade after his disappearance

The remains of Steven Cook, a British tourist who disappeared more than a decade ago while on holiday, have been found.

Police confirmed remains discovered last week in a well on a Greek resort near where Steven vanished 12 years ago belonged to the missing holidaymaker.

Steven was just 20 when he went missing on a night out in Malia with friends in 2005 but despite appeals on UK and Greek TV in the intervening years was never found.

Cheshire Police confirmed on Friday that the human remains had been tested and confirmed as Steven's.

Detective Inspector Gary McIntyre said: "Tests have been carried out and we have now received confirmation from the Greek authorities that the remains belong to Steven Cook, who went missing on 1st September 2005 during a holiday to the island.

"Steven's family have been kept fully updated on the developments and are currently being supported by Cheshire officers. They have been provided with support since Steven first went missing and this will continue over the coming weeks.

"This is understandably an extremely upsetting and distressing time for the Cook family. Steven's relatives are very appreciative of all the support the media and the public have given them over the years in their quest to find him but they have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time as they are trying to come to terms with the news."