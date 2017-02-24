Nigel Farage slams Ukip's Stoke campaign as he claims party is not tough enough on immigration

Nigel Farage said the party needed to learn lessons from the Stoke defeat Credit: PA

Nigel Farage has claimed Ukip lost the Stoke by-election because it wasn't tough enough on immigration. The former leader said the party needed to learn lessons after his successor Paul Nuttall failed to unseat Labour in a hard-fought campaign. He said: "I feel sorry for Paul Nuttall. He fought a hard campaign. "I think there are some lessons to learn from it in terms of how we campaign, in terms of how we target.

Paul Nuttall (pictured) failed to unseat Labour in the hard-fought election battle Credit: PA

"There is a debate in Ukip as to how strong we should be on the immigration issue. I personally think we should own it. "So we will have to look at that and think: were we really tough enough, were we clear enough with the electorate? It has got to be looked at." Ukip had seen Stoke - which voted overwhelmingly for Brexit in last year's referendum - as fertile ground for a challenge to Labour. The contest had been triggered by the resignation of former shadow education secretary Tristram Hunt.

Mr Farage was critical of Mr Nuttall's campaign claiming it was not tough enough on immigration Credit: PA

But Mr Nuttall's gamble of standing himself failed to come off as Labour's Gareth Snell held the seat with a majority of 2,620. It has raised questions as to whether Ukip could take seats from Labour in its traditional heartlands. Party chairman Paul Oakden said it could be another two decades before the party can take another seat in a by-election. He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "Politics is a long game. It took us 23-odd years to win a referendum to get Britain out of the European Union. "It may take that long for us to get a seat in Westminster via a by-election. "But if that's how long it takes then that's what we will keep doing, because that's what we are here for."

Party chairman Paul Oakden said the Stoke campaign had been 'difficult' Credit: PA

Stoke had been regarded as promising territory by Ukip. Mr Oakden acknowledged Mr Nuttall had endured a "difficult" campaign, in which he had to apologise over a false claim that he lost close friends in the Hillsborough disaster, but said he had the full support of the party. He said: "This party is absolutely behind Paul Nuttall as its leader. He is 12 weeks into his leadership. "We are all going to support him moving forward. This is one step along a long road for our party," he said.

Mr Nuttall was elected Ukip leader in November last year Credit: PA