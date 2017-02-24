One-punch killer Trevor Timon jailed for six years for manslaughter of Oliver Dearlove

Unemployed plasterer Trevor Timon has been sentenced to six years in prison for the manslaughter of banker Oliver Dearlove.

Timon killed Dearlove with one-punch but was cleared of murder on Wednesday after a jury deliberated for three hours.

Timon, 31, had admitted manslaughter.

Dearlove was killed in August 2016 while he was socialising with friends in Blackheath, south-east London.