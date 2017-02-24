- ITV Report
-
One-punch killer Trevor Timon jailed for six years for manslaughter of Oliver Dearlove
Unemployed plasterer Trevor Timon has been sentenced to six years in prison for the manslaughter of banker Oliver Dearlove.
Timon killed Dearlove with one-punch but was cleared of murder on Wednesday after a jury deliberated for three hours.
Timon, 31, had admitted manslaughter.
Dearlove was killed in August 2016 while he was socialising with friends in Blackheath, south-east London.
Dearlove, who worked as a relationship manager at Duncan Lawrie Private Bank, was attacked close to Mordens nightclub shortly after Timon and a group of women left the venue to catch a cab.
The court heard different accounts from Timon, the four women who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Dearlove's friends on how the violence erupted.
Dearlove's friend Andrew Cook said Timon was angry and came out of nowhere with "bad intentions".
Timon said he was upset when one of the victim's friends laughed and called him a "half chap" - which he took as a racial slur.
He swung a "powerful" left hook aimed at Dearlove's head, knocking him unconscious. Mr Dearlove died the next evening in hospital.