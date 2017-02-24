RBS boss takes £1m payout despite bank being in red for nine years in a row

Inside every bad bank there's a good bank trying. RBS is very trying.

On Thursday morning it reported a loss of £7 billion - the ninth consecutive loss since the taxpayer rescued it in 2008.

Ross McEwan, the CEO, declared himself "pleased". So much so he's decided to take the role-based allowance of £1m - a bonus he's given-up in previously - for a job well done.

"This bank is really working again" he told me."I know it's really hard to take a £7 billion loss but £10 billion of that is one-off charges"

Be sceptical, by all means, but there are reasons to keep the faith.

What McEwan calls the "core bank" - the part of RBS that is UK focused on lending to households and businesses - has been profitable for the last two years. This year to the tune of £4.2 billion.

It was the fastest growing bank last year and we're told customer satisfaction scores are at their highest level ever.

Unfortunately, that "simpler, safer" bank lies buried in the rubble of fines and costs of past abuses.

In 2016 RBS was forced to set aside money for conduct charges, paid PPI compensation, made repayments to HMT and sold assets to hit capital targets.