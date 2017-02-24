Royal Bank of Scotland reports £7 billion annual loss

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has reported a £7 billion annual loss, its ninth consecutive year in the red.

The lender, which is 72% owned by the taxpayer, lost billions due to restructuring, conduct and litigation charges.

Friday's figures take into account £10 billion in legacy costs, including £5.9 billion on conduct charges and a £2.1 billion restructuring hit.

The group revealed recently it had set aside another £3.1 billion ahead of an expected fine from US authorities - linked to the sale of mortgage-backed securities - which was included in the bank's results.

RBS has now notched up losses totalling more than £50 billion over the past eight years.

Chief executive, Ross McEwan, has ordered a £2 billion cost-cutting drive, expected to result in the loss of thousands of jobs. It will include £750 million of savings in 2017.

Mr McEwan said: "The bottom-line loss we have reported today is, of course, disappointing but, given the scale of the legacy issues we worked through in 2016, it should not come as a surprise.

"These costs are a stark reminder of what happens to a bank when things go wrong and you lose focus on the customer, as this bank did before the financial crisis."